Left Menu

Russian President Putin gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he got his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose.The Russian leader announced getting the jab, which was kept out of the public eye, at a session of the Russian Geographical Society, in which he took part via video link.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST
Russian President Putin gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he got his second COVID-19 vaccine shot, three weeks after getting the first dose.

The Russian leader announced getting the jab, which was kept out of the public eye, at a session of the Russian Geographical Society, in which he took part via video link. “Right now, before entering this hall, I have also gotten the second jab. I hope everything will be fine. I don't even hope as much as I'm sure of it,” Putin said. The president told reporters after the event that he didn't experience any adverse effects after the second shot. “As you see, everything is normal, no side effects,” Putin said, adding that doctors told him he developed ''a good immune response'' after the first shot. Putin got his first coronavirus shot on March 23, also out of sight of the cameras, and the Kremlin wouldn't reveal which of the three vaccines currently approved for use in Russia the president has taken.

The Russian leader's vaccination comes several months after widespread immunization against COVID-19 started in Russia — a delay that puzzled many, with some critics arguing that it was contributing to the already existing public hesitancy about the vaccine. Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to three domestically developed shots — Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three received authorization before completing advanced trials experts say are necessary to ensure their safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocol.

However, a study published in February in the British medical journal the Lancet showed that Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it's still unclear whether the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease. No data on efficacy of the two other vaccines have been released. Russia has been actively marketing Sputnik V abroad, despite the comparatively slow rollout at home and limited production capacities. Dozens of countries have approved the use of Sputnik V, and many signed deals with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the vaccine to get shipments of the shot. A February poll by Russia's top independent pollster, Levada Center, showed that 62% of Russians were reluctant to get vaccinated with Sputnik V.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases wit...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

BJP and TMC workers come to blows in Baranagar hours before campaign ends

BJP and Trinamool Congress workers Wednesday came to blows as trouble broke out during a motorcycle rally for the saffron partys candidate from Baranagar assembly constituency, Parno Mittra in the northern outskirts of the city hours before...

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021