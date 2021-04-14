Left Menu

Hungary to re-open restaurant terraces next week, PM Orban says

Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to re-open once 3.5 million people, about a third of the population, are inoculated against COVID-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. Hungary began gradually re-opening shops and services after inoculating a quarter of its population last week in a move that, with hospitals still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Hungarian Medical Chamber called premature.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:07 IST
Hungary to re-open restaurant terraces next week, PM Orban says
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to re-open once 3.5 million people, about a third of the population, are inoculated against COVID-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Hungary began gradually re-opening shops and services after inoculating a quarter of its population last week in a move that, with hospitals still overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the Hungarian Medical Chamber called premature. Orban, who is walking a tightrope between daily deaths stuck around record highs and mounting pressure to drag the economy out of last year's recession, announced further moderate easing steps on Wednesday, including those involving restaurants.

"We will again get a part of our old lives back," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page. Orban also said schools can be re-opened gradually, meaning kindergartens will re-open from next Monday. Classroom teaching will resume only in the first four grades of primary schools; other years will return on May 10.

Last week, the Teachers' Democratic Trade Union said classroom teaching should not resume next Monday. Local media have reported some teachers and parents were reluctant to send their children to school amid current high infection rates. As of Wednesday, Hungary had reported 24,265 COVID-19 deaths and 731,675 total cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,902 people in intensive care units with Covid-19

France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 decline by 50 to 5,902 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed....

FACTBOX-Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11 after two decades of war, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. Here are some facts about NATOs military involvement in suppo...

Swiss to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next week

The Swiss government announced further easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces from next week and sports events to take place with audiences.The government said cinemas, theatres and...

IPL 2021: Maxwell fifty steers RCB to 149/8 against SRH

Glenn Maxwell scored a gutsy half-century to ensure that Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB, despite losing a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings, set up a 150-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in their Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021