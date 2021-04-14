Left Menu

New global compact aims to drive down diabetes deaths, boost insulin access

Increasing access to affordable insulin is among the objectives of the new Global Diabetes Compact, launched on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO), 100 years after the discovery of the life-saving medicine.

UN News | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:58 IST
New global compact aims to drive down diabetes deaths, boost insulin access

The development comes as risk of early death from diabetes is increasing, underscoring why countries must tackle the disease and bring treatment to all who need it.

The COVID-19 connection

“The need to take urgent action on diabetes is clearer than ever”, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.

“The number of people with diabetes has quadrupled in the last 40 years. It is the only major noncommunicable disease for which the risk of dying early is going up, rather than down. And a high proportion of people who are severely ill in hospital with COVID-19 have diabetes.”

More than 420 million people worldwide live with diabetes, a group of chronic diseases characterized by elevated blood sugar, which can cause damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

The most common is type 2 diabetes, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar.

Action on insulin

The global compact focuses on several priorities. Among the most urgent is increasing access to diabetes diagnostic tools and medicines, particularly insulin, in low and middle-income countries.

Roughly half of all adults with type 2 diabetes remain undiagnosed, according to WHO. Additionally, half of all people with the condition do not get the insulin they need, putting them at risk of irreversible complications such as early death, amputation and sight loss.

The insulin market is currently dominated by three companies, but a pilot programme for WHO prequalification of the medication, introduced two years ago, could change the situation. The prequalification process ensures medicines meet global standards for quality, safety and efficacy.

“Prequalification of insulin produced by more manufacturers could help increase the availability of quality-assured insulin to countries that are currently not meeting demand”, WHO said in a press release.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway with manufacturers of insulin, and other diabetes medicines and diagnostic tools, which could help meet demand at prices that countries can afford.

WHO / Andrew Esiebo / Panos PicturesA 54-year-old Nigerian man with Type 2 diabetes had to have his right foot amputated (file photo).

Quantifying costs, meeting targets

Another key aim of the compact is to set a “global price tag” that quantifies the costs and benefits of meeting new targets for diabetes care. Governments also will be encouraged to meet their commitments to include diabetes prevention and treatment in primary healthcare and universal health coverage packages.

Dr Bente Mikkelsen, Director of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO, added that the compact seeks to rally key stakeholders, as well as people who live with diabetes, around a common agenda to generate new momentum and create solutions.

“The ‘all hands on deck’ approach to the COVID-19 response is showing us what can be achieved when different sectors work together to find solutions to an urgent public health problem,” he said.

Share knowledge, foster collaboration

The new compact was launched at the Global Diabetes Summit, co-hosted by WHO and the Government of Canada, with the support of the University of Toronto.

“Canada has a proud history of diabetes research and innovation. From the discovery of insulin in 1921 to one hundred years later, we continue working to support people living with diabetes,” said Patty Hajdu, the country’s Minister of Health.

“But we cannot take on diabetes alone. We must each share knowledge and foster international collaboration to help people with diabetes live longer, healthier lives — in Canada and around the world.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as ...

Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as not worth looking at after an attack on an atomic site in his cou...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...

HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr through bonds within 12 months

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up Rs 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.The banks board of directors will take up the proposal at its meeting on April 17, it said in a regulatory filing.The ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021