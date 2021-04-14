Left Menu

Turkey recorded 62,797 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, registering the highest daily death toll and rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With Wednesday's numbers, the total number of cases recorded in Turkey have surpassed 4 million. The measures went into effect at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

Turkey logs highest daily COVID-19 infections, deaths since pandemic started -data
Turkey recorded 62,797 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, registering the highest daily death toll and rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With Wednesday's numbers, the total number of cases recorded in Turkey have surpassed 4 million. The total death roll rose to 34,737, according to the data.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases. The measures went into effect at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

