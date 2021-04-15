PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- J&J vaccine pause set to last another week amid blood clot fears https://on.ft.com/3ga5qHk - UK workers given less than week's notice of shifts, study shows https://on.ft.com/2Q3XZa7

- Former world leaders call on Biden to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents https://on.ft.com/3mMEv5E - HSBC relocates top leadership from London to Hong Kong https://on.ft.com/3uQEXmh

Overview - Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine remained in limbo on Wednesday as a U.S. health panel called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot, putting off a vote for a week or more.

- The Living Wage Foundation found that almost two-fifths of UK employees are given less than a week's notice of their shifts or work patterns. - More than 60 former heads of state, including former leaders of Britain and France, and over 100 Nobel Prize winners called on U.S. President Joe Biden to back a waiver of intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines.

- HSBC Holdings Plc will move four of its top executives to Hong Kong from London as the bank continues to accelerate its strategic shift to Asia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

