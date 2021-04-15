Mexico's foreign minister to visit Russia near end of April

Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will visit Moscow April 24-28 to meet with his Russian counterpart and officials involved in the production and distribution of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, his ministry said on Wednesday.

Ebrard previously said that he was planning a visit to Russia, along with China, India and the United States, to ensure that supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccines are honored.

