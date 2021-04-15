Mexico's foreign minister to visit Russia near end of April

Mexico's foreign minister to visit Russia near end of AprilReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-04-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 05:52 IST
Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will visit Moscow April 24-28 to meet with his Russian counterpart and officials involved in the production and distribution of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, his ministry said on Wednesday.
Ebrard previously said that he was planning a visit to Russia, along with China, India and the United States, to ensure that supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccines are honored.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
