Left Menu

Sweden faces sperm deficit as pandemic keeps donors away from clinics

Sweden is facing an acute shortage of sperm for assisted pregnancy as would-be donors avoid hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, halting inseminations in large parts of the healthcare system and driving up waiting times by years. "We're running out of sperm. We've never had so few donors as during the last year," said Ann Thurin Kjellberg, head of the reproduction unit at Gothenburg's University Hospital.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:30 IST
Sweden faces sperm deficit as pandemic keeps donors away from clinics
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sweden is facing an acute shortage of sperm for assisted pregnancy as would-be donors avoid hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, halting inseminations in large parts of the healthcare system and driving up waiting times by years.

"We're running out of sperm. We've never had so few donors as during the last year," said Ann Thurin Kjellberg, head of the reproduction unit at Gothenburg's University Hospital. The shortage has meant waiting times for assisted pregnancy have shot up from around six months to an estimated 30 months in the past year, possibly longer, doctors familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"It's stressful that we can't get a clear time or date for treatment," said Elin Bergsten, a 28-year-old maths teacher from southern Sweden. Two years ago, Bergsten and her husband learned he was unable to produce semen, and the pair immediately applied for assisted pregnancy. She was due to have her second cycle of insemination before her treatment was indefinitely delayed due to the shortage.

"It's a national phenomenon," Thurin Kjellberg said. "We've run out in Gothenburg and Malmo, they will soon run out in Stockholm," she added, naming the three most populous areas of the country. Beyond public healthcare providers, there are also private clinics in Sweden which are able to circumvent shortages by buying sperm from abroad.

But assisted pregnancy treatment there often costs as much as 100,000 Swedish crowns ($11,785), making it unaffordable for many. Assisted pregnancy is free within Sweden's national health service. The Nordic countries and Belgium have the highest assisted conception rates in the world, in terms of availability of cycles per million of population, according to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.

Under Swedish law, a sperm sample can only be used by a maximum of 6 women. Most donated sperm in Sweden has reached this legal capacity, meaning that in many areas, assisted pregnancy is only available for women who have used a specific sperm sample before. Margareta Kitlinski, who runs the reproduction unit at Skane University Hospital, the largest such clinic in Sweden, said it takes around 8 months to process a donor due to the many tests involved, and that many samples fail to become viable donations due to common problems in freezing.

"If you have 50 men contact you, at best only half of them could be donors," Kitlinski said. Some Swedish regions have taken to social media to encourage potential male donors, but with varying results. In the meantime, the shortage lingers.

"We need to go on TV and tell Swedish men to come forward," Thurin Kjellberg said. ($1 = 8.4850 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopias Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during whic...

Mexican regulator informs IAEA about safe recovery of radiography camera

The Comision Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear y Salvaguardias CNSNS, the Mexican nuclear regulator, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA about the theft and subsequent safe recovery of a radiography camera containing a radi...

Delhi: Customs intercepts Zambian national, 14 kg heroin seized

Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI. His arrest procedure is underway.Zambian national intercepted...

S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

South Koreas President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.The government will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021