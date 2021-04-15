Left Menu

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:22 IST
Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, 46, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday following bouts of breathing trouble, they said.

He was later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

Haque died around 5 am, the sources said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condoled his death and said the Election Commission should take note of the various instances of violation of safety protocols at poll rallies.

''I have written to the commission, stating how Covid regulations are being violated. We need to raise the awareness level,'' Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, the EC countermanded polling for the Samsherganj seat and said the future course of action over voting would be decided soon.

''The entire electoral exercise for the constituency will be conducted from scratch for this seat. Discussions over it are underway,'' an EC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general

Congresss probe into security failures that allowed the deadly January assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trumps supporters turns on Thursday to the inspector general of the police department charged with securing the se...

U.S. video game seeks to fight racism by putting players in the shoes of a Black father

With calls for police reform and protests across the United States, software engineer Bryant Young is hoping to use virtual reality VR to fight racism.Our America puts the viewer in the drivers seat as a Black father takes his son to school...

South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification

South Africas middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the womens 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot. Reigning Olympics gold ...

Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates on Thursday as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.The bank released 2.7 billion from its reserves, bettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021