Kerala Health Minister denies COVID-19 norms violation by CM Vijayan

Reacting to Union Minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' remark on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said the allegations are baseless and those holding positions should refrain from making such remarks.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:53 IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Union Minister V Muraleedharan's 'Covidiot' remark on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said the allegations are baseless and those holding positions should refrain from making such remarks. "I do not know he made the allegations on what basis. Kerala CM has not violated any COVID-19 protocol. People holding positions should not make such remarks," Shailaja said.

"As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Centre's guidelines, asymptomatic patients can be discharged after three to four days and can be treated at home. But in Kerala we are following a 10-day discharge policy to make sure everyone is safe," she added. She further said Kerala CM was asymptomatic and was shifted to the hospital to carry out tests.

"He was shifted to carry out tests, before which he was in home quarantine. During the process of the test, he turned COVID negative and is now in home quarantine. Where is any COVID-19 protocol violation in all this?" she questioned. Vijayan was on Wednesday discharged from Kozhikode Medical College after treatment. He was admitted to medical college on April 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After seven days, he got tested negative and was subsequently discharged.

Upon his discharge, Muraleedharan had slammed him by calling him 'Covidiot'. "Covidiot, you know what it means. There is no other word that can be used for a chief minister who continuously violates COVID-19 protocols. As per doctors of Calicut Medical College, the Kerala CM tested positive on April 4 and on April 6 he voted without following the protocols," the Minister had said on Thursday. (ANI)

