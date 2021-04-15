Health News Roundup: Kazakhs pick up COVID shots whilst shopping; Poland starts J&J COVID-19 jabs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Kazakhs pick up COVID shots whilst shopping at the mall

Kazakhstan is accelerating its vaccine roll-out by setting up drop-in vaccination points for anyone aged over 18 at shopping malls and bazaars visited daily by tens of thousands of people. The Central Asian country, which has seen just over 4,000 deaths due to COVID-19, is fighting a fresh peak in infection rates.

Poland starts J&J COVID-19 jabs, says benefits outweigh risks

Poland started administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots on Thursday as benefits from the vaccine outweigh potential risks, government and drug office representatives said. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Malaysia's health ministry calls for ban on Eid travel amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Malaysia's health ministry has proposed retaining a ban on interstate travel throughout the Eid festive season, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country jumped to a five-week high. Muslim-majority Malaysia has gradually eased movement curbs since embarking on a nationwide vaccination programme in February, though the government has yet to decide on whether to allow interstate travel ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival on May 13.

CureVac says interest in its COVID-19 vaccine on the rise

German biotech firm CureVac said it had seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, following a halt of the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot amid concerns over rare side effects. The European Union in November secured up to 405 million doses of CureVac's two-shot vaccine, which has yet to win regulatory approval, the company's only large supply contract so far.

Virus variants inciting India's second surge, epidemiologists say

The second surge of COVID-19 cases in India has swamped hospitals much faster than the first because mutations in the virus mean each patient is infecting many more people than before, epidemiologists and doctors say. India's daily infections skyrocketed more than 20-fold to more than 200,000 on Thursday since a multi-month-low in early February, though the government has played down the role of mutants in the latest rise, the worst anywhere this month.

WHO expects decision on emergency listing for Chinese vaccines soon

The World Health Organization will decide late this month or in May on emergency use listings for COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, a WHO European region official said on Thursday. "We are in touch with them to review the dossiers that have been submitted by both vaccine manufacturers," WHO-Europe vaccination expert Siddhartha Datta told a virtual press conference. "We will be hearing about a decision on the emergency use listing in April or early May, so please keep an eye on that."

Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis. From reporting under 10,000 new daily cases earlier this year, daily infections crossed 200,000 on Thursday, according to official data, the highest anywhere in the world.

Antibiotics in development not enough to tackle 'superbugs': WHO

None of the 43 antibiotics currently in development as well as recently approved medicines are enough to combat the increasing emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance, the World Health Organization cautioned on Thursday. Almost all new antibiotics brought to market in recent years are variations of drug classes discovered decades ago, according to a WHO report released on Thursday, underscoring just how insufficient they may be in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (https://bit.ly/3tjYiw0)

UK scientists find higher risk of brain clots from COVID-19 compared with vaccines

There is a much higher risk of brain blood clots from COVID-19 infection than there is from vaccines against the disease, British researchers said on Thursday, after the rollout of inoculations was disrupted by reports of rare clots. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have both seen very rare reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) linked to their vaccines. On Wednesday, the United States paused vaccinations using J&J's shot while a link with clots was investigated, with Denmark ditching AstraZeneca's shot over the issue.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Asia's COVID-19 cases surge

(With inputs from agencies.)