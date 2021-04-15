Telangana adds 3,307 COVID-19 cases; situation grim, warns official

Telangana registered 3,307 fresh coronaviruscases, taking the overall infection count to over 3.38 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,788 with eight more fatalities, the government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 446, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (314) and Nizamabad (279), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 14.

Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao in a video message on Wednesday night warned that the state would become the next coronavirus hotspot like Maharashtra if the current trend continues and people do not observe self-safety norms.

''We see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The situation may continue for four to six weeks.

If the current situation persists, Telangana would become like Maharashtra (in terms of the cases),'' he said adding the virus has become air-borne.

Rao said just because the state government is not planning to impose a curfew or lockdown it does not mean the situation is not bad.

Appealing to people to wear masks at home also, the official said the virus is spreading very fast.

If someone in a family is infected, then it just takes a few hours or at the most a day or two for others in the family to contract the virus.

The total number of cases stood at 3, 38,045 while with 897 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,08,396.

The state has 27,861 active cases and over 1.06 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, more than 1.13 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.22 per cent, while it was 88.3 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 21.35 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.22 lakh got their second shot also as of April 14.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high level meeting with senior officials and directed them to increase the bed strength for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and private medical colleges so as to be prepared for any eventuality in case of a spike in cases in the state.

Kumar also gave directions to District Collectors to ramp up testing, intensify vaccination and focus on enforcing the Government Orders on COVID-19 including mandatory wearing of masks, , an official release said on Thursday.

Similarly, COVID-19 care centres should be doubled in all the districts even as private hospitals should also be sensitised on the judicious usage of oxygen, it added.

