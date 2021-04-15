Left Menu

Telangana adds 3,307 COVID-19 cases; situation grim, warns official

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:18 IST
Telangana adds 3,307 COVID-19 cases; situation grim, warns official

Telangana registered 3,307 fresh coronaviruscases, taking the overall infection count to over 3.38 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,788 with eight more fatalities, the government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 446, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (314) and Nizamabad (279), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 14.

Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao in a video message on Wednesday night warned that the state would become the next coronavirus hotspot like Maharashtra if the current trend continues and people do not observe self-safety norms.

''We see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The situation may continue for four to six weeks.

If the current situation persists, Telangana would become like Maharashtra (in terms of the cases),'' he said adding the virus has become air-borne.

Rao said just because the state government is not planning to impose a curfew or lockdown it does not mean the situation is not bad.

Appealing to people to wear masks at home also, the official said the virus is spreading very fast.

If someone in a family is infected, then it just takes a few hours or at the most a day or two for others in the family to contract the virus.

The total number of cases stood at 3, 38,045 while with 897 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,08,396.

The state has 27,861 active cases and over 1.06 lakh samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, more than 1.13 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.05 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.22 per cent, while it was 88.3 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 21.35 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.22 lakh got their second shot also as of April 14.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high level meeting with senior officials and directed them to increase the bed strength for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals and private medical colleges so as to be prepared for any eventuality in case of a spike in cases in the state.

Kumar also gave directions to District Collectors to ramp up testing, intensify vaccination and focus on enforcing the Government Orders on COVID-19 including mandatory wearing of masks, , an official release said on Thursday.

Similarly, COVID-19 care centres should be doubled in all the districts even as private hospitals should also be sensitised on the judicious usage of oxygen, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic deters thieves, fuels domestic violence, German police say

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rise in domestic violence, online fraud and child pornography last year in Germany, although there were fewer break-ins and car thefts as lockdowns kept people at home, police data showed on Thursday. Interi...

Fit for, and designed by a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse

When Prince Philips coffin is conveyed to church for his funeral service, it will be taken in a specially-commissioned Land Rover that the British royal himself helped design. Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died last week aged 99 a...

EXCLUSIVE-Esports-Evert, Ruggiero partner with Misfits Gaming for women's esports initiative

American tennis great Chris Evert and four-time Olympic ice hockey medallist Angela Ruggerio are helping jump-start a new initiative with Misfits Gaming Group MGG aimed at developing female talent in gaming, the firm told Reuters.The partne...

Lawyer seeks postponement of AoR exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A lawyer and BJP leader wrote to the secretary general of the Supreme Court on Thursday urging postponement of the Advocate On Record AoR examination, scheduled in June, in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.The Centre has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021