Left Menu

Google pledges funds for 250k vaccinations towards vaccine delivery in low, middle income countries

Well keep doing our part and working together until we get there, Google said.The World Health Organisation has warned that the world needs a reality check on the state of the pandemic, as countries abandon restrictions despite four weeks of rising deaths and seven weeks of rising cases globally.Over 4.4 million COVID-19 infections have been recorded across the world last week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:33 IST
Google pledges funds for 250k vaccinations towards vaccine delivery in low, middle income countries
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@caesars)

Google on Thursday pledged funds for 250,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and technical assistance towards vaccine delivery in low- and middle-income countries amidst a surge in infections across the world.

The internet search giant also announced that it is helping to fund pop-up vaccine sites in the US and committing an additional USD 250 million in Ad Grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information.

"We're also announcing that Google Cloud is launching a virtual agent where people without internet access can schedule vaccine appointments and ask questions about eligibility and availability over the phone – in up to 28 languages and dialects," it said.

The announcement came as Google's Chief Health Officer Dr Karen DeSalvo joined an event co-hosted by Gavi – the vaccine alliance – and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to kick off a campaign to fund vaccines for low and middle income countries.

In a blog post, Google said more people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, it is making it easier to learn why, when and where one can get immunised.

"Today, you can now find vaccination locations on Google Maps and Search in the US, Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore," it said.

Acknowledging that overcoming the pandemic will require a coordinated effort on a global scale, Google said that to do its part it is providing 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, helping fund pop-up vaccine sites in the US, and committing an additional USD 250 million in Ad Grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information.

The announcement came as Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, launched a drive for additional funding to secure vaccines for people in low and middle-income countries.

Google.org is funding 250,000 vaccinations and providing Gavi with pro bono technical assistance to accelerate global distribution.

"We're also kicking off an employee giving campaign, and both the Gavi Matching Fund and Google.org will match each donation to triple the impact," it said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of Google employees have helped organisations connect people with up-to-date information — particularly in communities that are not typically reached by mainstream public service announcements.

"For example, we're working with UnidosUS on a bilingual vaccination campaign that to date has reached more than two million people in hard-hit communities in Miami, Chicago, Houston, NYC and LA. We've conducted research with the World Health Organisation on what information improves vaccine confidence, and governments worldwide are using these insights to inform their public service announcements," Google said.

To expand this work, Google said that it is committing an additional USD 250 million in Ad Grants to governments, community and public health organisations, including the WHO, that will fund more than 2.5 billion vaccine-related PSAs. This brings Google's total commitment for COVID-related public service announcements to more than USD 800 million.

"As we've learned throughout the pandemic, no one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe. Getting vaccines to everyone around the world is a challenging, but necessary, undertaking. We'll keep doing our part and working together until we get there," Google said.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the world needs a ''reality check'' on the state of the pandemic, as countries abandon restrictions despite four weeks of rising deaths and seven weeks of rising cases globally.

Over 4.4 million COVID-19 infections have been recorded across the world last week. New deaths have increased by 11 per cent, the WHO said.

There have been 138,284,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and the death toll stands at 2,973,179, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic deters thieves, fuels domestic violence, German police say

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rise in domestic violence, online fraud and child pornography last year in Germany, although there were fewer break-ins and car thefts as lockdowns kept people at home, police data showed on Thursday. Interi...

Fit for, and designed by a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse

When Prince Philips coffin is conveyed to church for his funeral service, it will be taken in a specially-commissioned Land Rover that the British royal himself helped design. Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died last week aged 99 a...

EXCLUSIVE-Esports-Evert, Ruggiero partner with Misfits Gaming for women's esports initiative

American tennis great Chris Evert and four-time Olympic ice hockey medallist Angela Ruggerio are helping jump-start a new initiative with Misfits Gaming Group MGG aimed at developing female talent in gaming, the firm told Reuters.The partne...

Lawyer seeks postponement of AoR exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A lawyer and BJP leader wrote to the secretary general of the Supreme Court on Thursday urging postponement of the Advocate On Record AoR examination, scheduled in June, in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.The Centre has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021