SAIL's Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela to be used as Covid Care hospital

The Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela has been approved to be used as COVID-19 Care Hospital, said the state-owned steel manufacturer on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Super Specialty Hospital at Rourkela has been approved to be used as COVID-19 Care Hospital, said the state-owned steel manufacturer on Thursday. Minister of Steel and PNG, Dharmendra Pradhan had instructed the hospital to be used for COVID-19 care in wake of rising cases in the region.

"The local district authority had also sent a request for utilising the ICU facilities of the Super Specialty Hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The 60 bedded ICU facility of SAIL-RSP will be used for COVID-19 care. This hospital will further augment the treatment facilities for covid patients in the state," an official statement said. "SAIL has stood shoulder to shoulder in fighting the pandemic since its onset last year. The company contributed Rs 30 crore to the PM CARES fund along with employees donating a day's salary to the fund. Among the several efforts spearheaded by SAIL, it maximized its reach and collaborated with the local administration at its Plants and Units," it said.

The company's healthcare services were mobilised in large numbers across its hospitals. A COVID-19 testing facility was also set up at the SAIL-Rourkela Steel Plant's Ispat General Hospital which has been functioning since then and contributing to Odisha's fight against the pandemic. Participating actively in the Annadan yojana, SAIL distributed dry rations and food in its peripheral region. (ANI)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

