Left Menu

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

The Delhi government will provide every possible help to these MCD municipal corporation of Delhi hospitals, including funds, Kejriwal said.The chief minister said the helpline numbers of hospitals, also mentioned on the Delhi governments app, should remain fully functional.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:40 IST
Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application.

Remdesivir helps shorten recovery time for patients hospitalised with the coronavirus disease, and is being used in combination with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

Kejriwal also said there is no dearth of hospital beds in Delhi as around 5,000 beds are unoccupied.

During a review meeting on the coronavirus situation, the chief minister acknowledged that there has been a shortage of Remdesivir injections in the city.

He directed officials to prepare an action plan to ensure availability of Remdesivir injections and prevent its stocking, according to a statement.

The government expects that 18,000 injections will be available in Delhi by April 18.

Amid reports of shortage of Remdesivir in some states, the Union government has ramped up production and supply, and has decided to reduce the cost of the drug.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has been focusing on increasing bed capacity and that government and private hospitals should take over more facilities. The bed capacity will increase by 900 if two MCD hospitals - Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand Hospital – are declared "fully COVID", he said. ''There should be full cooperation and no politics on the matter. The Delhi government will provide every possible help to these MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) hospitals, including funds,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the helpline numbers of hospitals, also mentioned on the Delhi government's app, should remain fully functional. Hospitals must make people available 24x7 for providing assistance through helpline numbers, he said. "Also, all hospitals should ensure flow of information on the real-time availability of beds. This data should be updated every day," Kejriwal said. The Delhi government has also requested the Centre to increase the number of COVID-19 beds in central government-run hospitals to 2,700. "It will further increase the COVID bed capacity in Delhi to around 20,000," the statement said.

Health officials also apprised the chief minister that vaccine stock is available for the next six to seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK summons Russian ambassador over 'malign behaviour' and Ukraine

Britains foreign ministry said it summoned Russias ambassador on Thursday to express its concern about malign behaviour by the Russian state and show Londons support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. A Fo...

Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet in late May -Seoul statement

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Koreas President Moon Jae-in in a summit in late May, a statement from Moons office said on Friday.The two leaders will discuss ways to develop the strong bilateral alliance between their countr...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday.A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.The key accus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021