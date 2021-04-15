Left Menu

COVID-19: U'khand records highest single-day spike of 2,220 cases

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,220 people testing positive for the disease.

The previous record of single-day rise in the number of cases was witnessed on September 19 last year when the state reported 2,078 cases.

With 2,220 people testing positive on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,16,244 in Uttarakhand, a bulletin issued by the COVID control room said here.

Nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 1,802, it added.

Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 914 cases, followed by Haridwar (613), Nainital (156), Udham Singh Nagar (131) and Pauri (105).

A total of 12,484 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state while 99,777 have recovered, the bulletin said.

