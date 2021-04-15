Jharkhand reports record 31 fresh COVID deaths, 3,198 new cases

Jharkhand reports record 31 fresh COVID deaths, 3,198 new casesPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:37 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll went up to 1,292 after a record number of 31 fresh fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.
Altogether 3,198 new infections also pushed the caseload of the state to 1,47,792, it said.
Jharkhand currently has 18,524 active cases.
Altogether 1,27,976 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.
Out of the fresh fatalities, nine deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district and seven from Ranchi. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.
The 3,198 new positive cases included 1273 in Ranchi and 368 in West Singhbum districts.
A total of 36756 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
