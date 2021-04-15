Left Menu

Jharkhand reports record 31 fresh COVID deaths, 3,198 new cases

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:37 IST
Jharkhand reports record 31 fresh COVID deaths, 3,198 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll went up to 1,292 after a record number of 31 fresh fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

Altogether 3,198 new infections also pushed the caseload of the state to 1,47,792, it said.

Jharkhand currently has 18,524 active cases.

Altogether 1,27,976 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

Out of the fresh fatalities, nine deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district and seven from Ranchi. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.

The 3,198 new positive cases included 1273 in Ranchi and 368 in West Singhbum districts.

A total of 36756 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309. This is the...

Aditya Birla Group's cellulose arm bags maiden UN award for sustainability

Birla Cellulose, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has won an award from the United Nations for innovative and sustainable supply chain.The cellulose fiber producer emerged as a winner in the first edition of the Nationa...

FBI director says U.S. far-right extremists traveled to network in Europe

Racially motivated and far-right American extremists have engaged with like-minded activists overseas and traveled abroad to meet with them, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told a Congressional hearing on Thursday.FBI direct...

Maharashtra reports 61,695 fresh COVID-19 cases, 349 deaths

Maharashtra continued to report grim COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,85...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021