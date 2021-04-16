Centre to review COVID-19 situation in UP, Chhattisgarh

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday will review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in separate meetings, officials said.

This comes a day after the two top officials of the central government reviewed the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh.

The union home secretary and the secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare will review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in separate meetings, a home ministry official said.

Uttar Pradesh had on Thursday reported 104 COVID-19 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.

Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike of 15,256 coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising its tally to 5,01,500. With 135 deaths due to the viral infection recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 5,442.

Chhattisgarh has been witnessing over 10,000 daily cases since the past nine days.

