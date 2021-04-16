ITBP activates medical setup, special COVID care centre for serving and retired personnel

All hospitals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been ''activated'' and a COVID care centre has been operationalised in Delhi for serving and retired personnel of the force in view of the spurt in coronavirus infections across the country, the paramilitary said on Friday.

ITBP director general S S Deswal issued a message in this regard to around 90,000 personnel and an estimated 20,000 retired and dependents of the force that was raised in 1962 after the Chinese aggression.

''All our hospitals have been activated to treat our 'Himveers' (braves of the mountains) and their families. Our doctors are highly motivated and committed to take care of you.'' ''A helpline is being started in this regard. A COVID care centre has been made functional at Chhawla (south-west Delhi) campus and it is fully equipped,'' a statement issued by the force quoting the DG said. It added, ''We are always concerned and committed to take care of our veterans and their families. These facilities are available to our veterans also.'' Deswal said it was again ''challenging times for the country in view of the second assault by COVID-19.'' ''Most of you have been vaccinated as per priority given to us by the government. We are warriors, and will fight it out by following the COVID-19 safety protocols,'' the message said.

The ITBP chief asked the personnel not to take any chances.

''Himveers have to save other citizens also by rendering all help. Be a sincere follower of COVID-19 safety protocol. Protect yourself, families, and near and dear ones,'' the message said.

The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

As per official data published on April 14, various central armed police forces (CAPFs) are also witnessing a jump in coronavirus infections as the country is witnessing a surge in recent times. The CAPFs, including the ITBP, have a total of 2,727 active coronavirus cases among them, as per the data.

The CAPFs like ITBP, CRPF, BSF, CISF and SSB and two other forces under the command of the Union home ministry, NDRF and NSG, have reported a total of 56,494 COVID-19 infections till now.

As per the report, while 53,557 personnel have been cured, these forces have also seen 210 deaths since the pandemic broke out last year around March. Officials said various forces have again begun preparing their own COVID-19 hospital facilities even as the Greater Noida-based CAPFs referral hospital has been restored to its non-COVID hospital category.

Last year, it was designated as an exclusive COVID care centre and it treated numerous CAPF, local police, police veterans and their families and some civilians.

