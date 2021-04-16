Left Menu

ITBP activates medical setup, special COVID care centre for serving and retired personnel

All hospitals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP have been activated and a COVID care centre has been operationalised in Delhi for serving and retired personnel of the force in view of the spurt in coronavirus infections across the country, the paramilitary said on Friday.ITBP director general S S Deswal issued a message in this regard to around 90,000 personnel and an estimated 20,000 retired and dependents of the force that was raised in 1962 after the Chinese aggression.All our hospitals have been activated to treat our Himveers braves of the mountains and their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:29 IST
ITBP activates medical setup, special COVID care centre for serving and retired personnel

All hospitals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been ''activated'' and a COVID care centre has been operationalised in Delhi for serving and retired personnel of the force in view of the spurt in coronavirus infections across the country, the paramilitary said on Friday.

ITBP director general S S Deswal issued a message in this regard to around 90,000 personnel and an estimated 20,000 retired and dependents of the force that was raised in 1962 after the Chinese aggression.

''All our hospitals have been activated to treat our 'Himveers' (braves of the mountains) and their families. Our doctors are highly motivated and committed to take care of you.'' ''A helpline is being started in this regard. A COVID care centre has been made functional at Chhawla (south-west Delhi) campus and it is fully equipped,'' a statement issued by the force quoting the DG said. It added, ''We are always concerned and committed to take care of our veterans and their families. These facilities are available to our veterans also.'' Deswal said it was again ''challenging times for the country in view of the second assault by COVID-19.'' ''Most of you have been vaccinated as per priority given to us by the government. We are warriors, and will fight it out by following the COVID-19 safety protocols,'' the message said.

The ITBP chief asked the personnel not to take any chances.

''Himveers have to save other citizens also by rendering all help. Be a sincere follower of COVID-19 safety protocol. Protect yourself, families, and near and dear ones,'' the message said.

The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

As per official data published on April 14, various central armed police forces (CAPFs) are also witnessing a jump in coronavirus infections as the country is witnessing a surge in recent times. The CAPFs, including the ITBP, have a total of 2,727 active coronavirus cases among them, as per the data.

The CAPFs like ITBP, CRPF, BSF, CISF and SSB and two other forces under the command of the Union home ministry, NDRF and NSG, have reported a total of 56,494 COVID-19 infections till now.

As per the report, while 53,557 personnel have been cured, these forces have also seen 210 deaths since the pandemic broke out last year around March. Officials said various forces have again begun preparing their own COVID-19 hospital facilities even as the Greater Noida-based CAPFs referral hospital has been restored to its non-COVID hospital category.

Last year, it was designated as an exclusive COVID care centre and it treated numerous CAPF, local police, police veterans and their families and some civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP demands account of money collected in Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh give an account of the money collected in the Punjab CM Covid Relief Fund.AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann also sought details of where the funds had bee...

WRAPUP 3-Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity government, aim for 'federal democracy'

Opponents of Myanmars junta announced a National Unity Government on Friday including ousted members of parliament and leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities, saying their aim was to end military rule and restore democracy.Myan...

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021