One in three Germans to be offered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by summer -Spahn

One in three Germans to be offered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by summer -SpahnReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:44 IST
By end of May, one in three Germans should have been offered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.
Germany should be able to abandon its strict prioritisation list for COVID-19 vaccinations towards the summer, Spahn told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
