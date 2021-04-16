Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus cases jump nearly 9,000 in 24 hours

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:53 IST
New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by nearly 9,000 in 24 hours, the fastest pace since early January, data released on Friday showed.

The figures published by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) indicate a rising trend of third wave infections in the Netherlands.

