COVID-19: Thane civic body to set up 2 oxygen plants

The Thane Municipal Corporation will set up two oxygen generation plants here by the end of April amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.

The two plants will be housed in Global Hospital and the Parking Plaza COVID care centre and a total of 20 tonnes of oxygen per day will be generated, he said.

''Each plant will have a capacity to generate 175 cylinders of oxygen for 24 hours. An Aurangabad-based company will install the two plants. Currently the oxygen requirement at Global Hospital and Parking Plaza COVID care centre was 20 tonnes and 13 tonnes respectively,'' he informed.

