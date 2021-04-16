Left Menu

U.S. panel to meet again next week to discuss pause on J&J's COVID-19 shot

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:02 IST
A U.S. panel will meet again next week to discuss whether the pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine's should continue, after delaying a vote on the matter earlier this week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on April 23, according to a notice posted on the regulator's website. U.S. health regulators recommended earlier this week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women.

The advisory panel on Wednesday called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot.

