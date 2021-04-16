Left Menu

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.

Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by the end of April as opposed to 1.2 million.

