Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfallReuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:56 IST
Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.
Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by the end of April as opposed to 1.2 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moderna Inc
- European
- Canada