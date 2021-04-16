Left Menu

Soren calls all-party meet on COVID Saturday

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:27 IST
Soren calls all-party meet on COVID Saturday
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia

Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to elicit views of the parties as how to more effectively check the spred of virus in thestate. A statement from the chief minister's office said Friday that the meeting will take place at 6:30 pm in virtual mode.

After getting point of views of political parties, the state government will initiate more measures to halt the spread of infection in the state, it said.

A government spokesman said that the chief minister is closely monitoring the COVID situation in the state and issuing instructions for further strengthening the healthcare system in the hospitals.

As per the latest health updates, Jharkhand has 1,51,272 coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,29,301 COVID patients have recovered in the state so far.

The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 1320.

There are 20,651 active cases in Jharkhand at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...

Sports News Roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win; Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Motor racing-Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard, says Steiner

Nikita Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard to find the limit, Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday after his Russian rookie went spinning off track again.Mazepins race debut in Bahrain in March lasted only three corne...

Pakistan suspends services of social media platforms following violent protest

Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended the services of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to stop their use to organise demonstrations following violent protests by a radical religious group that has now been banne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021