Left Menu

MP govt submits COVID-19 action plan in HC

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:57 IST
MP govt submits COVID-19 action plan in HC

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday submitted a detailed action plan to the High Court on how it was tackling the COVID-19 surge.

The plan was submitted as per the HC directive on Thursday, state Advocate General PK Kaurav told PTI.

He said, as per the plan, testing capacity had increased from 20,000 per day in February to 40,000 now, while consumption of medical oxygen, as on April 13-14, was 281 metric tonnes against an average supply was 285 MT.

The state government planned to set up a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant each in 13 districts, for which bids are invited, while eight districts already have such plants, Kaurav said.

The demand for medical oxygen is expected to go up to 651 MT per day by April 30, and the MP government has approached the Centre to procure around 747 MT in future, he said.

The advocate general said rates for testing have been capped for private laboratories, diagnostic centres, hospitals, nursing homes etc at Rs. 700 for RTPCR, Rs. 300 for RAT and maximum of Rs.3000 for chest CT/HRCT scan, while a rate list has also been issued for nursing homes etc treating COVID-19 patients.

As on April 14, the state's COVID-19 caseload was 3.63 lakh, with active cases being 49,551, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: 51 more deaths, 3,915 new cases in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 7,772 on Friday with 51 more fatalities, while 3,915 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,90,707, a medical bulletin issued here said. The number of active cases rose to 30,745 from 30,033 on T...

Gym owners unhappy due to COVID-19 shutdown in Delhi

By Aashique Hussain Following the latest COVID-19 curbs announced by the Delhi government forcing gyms to remain shut until further orders, gym owners are asking for a fresh set of guidelines that allow them to work.JK Fitness gym owner Jat...

If feasible return to native places: JNU advises hostel residents amid rising COVID cases in Delhi

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Friday advised its hostel residents that if feasible, they return to their native places.Delhi on Friday recorded its biggest single-day jum...

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021