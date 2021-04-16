World bank OKs $70 million in COVID-19 financing for El Salvador, Honduras

World bank OKs $70 million in COVID-19 financing for El Salvador, HondurasReuters | San Salvador | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:51 IST
The World Bank has approved additional financing of $50 million for El Salvador and $20 million for Honduras to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen their health care systems.
"This financial support will enable affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for El Salvador and Honduras and will play a critical role in strengthening the countries' capacity to deliver quality health services for their citizens," said Michel Kerf, World Bank director for Central America and the Dominican Republic, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China to donate 150,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses to El Salvador
Migration in focus for U.S. envoy's trip to Central America
White House aims to create legal ways for Central Americans to migrate, U.S. envoy says
Migration tops agenda for U.S. special envoy visit to Central America
Migration tops agenda for U.S. special envoy visit to Central America