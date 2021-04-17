Brazil registers 3,305 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registers 3,305 COVID-19 deaths on FridayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil registered 3,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 85,774 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 368,749 total coronavirus deaths and 13,832,455 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- South American