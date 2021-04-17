Left Menu

Odisha reports 3,144 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:37 IST
Odisha reports 3,144 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,64,594 as 3,144 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,942, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 1,823 were reported from quarantine centers, and 1,321 detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundargarh recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 523, followed by Khurda (497), Nuapada (395), Bargarh (156), Sambalpur (149), Cuttack (140), Puri (129), Keonjhar (128), and Jharsuguda (119).

The four fatalities were reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, and Sambalpur districts, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 19,077 active cases, and 3,43,522 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 95.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 37,245 on Friday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.81 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese chipmaker Renesas resumes production at fire-damaged plant

Tokyo Japan, April 17 ANISputnik Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage relate...

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Russias FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraines foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.Interfax news agency earlier reported the...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. M...

Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021