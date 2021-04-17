Left Menu

Ten states/UTs account for 79.32 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image

Ten states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, account for 79.32 percent of the new coronavirus cases in the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

It said Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360, and Delhi with 19,486 fresh cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan -- report 79.32% of the new cases, the ministry said.

Sixteen states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said The ministry said five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 65.02 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country nearly reached 12 crores on Saturday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

These include 91,05,429 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,11,44,069 frontline workers (first dose), 54,08,572 FLWs (second dose), 4,49,35,011 first dose beneficiaries and 34,88,257 second dose beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old and 3,92,23,975 (first dose) and 9,61,510 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, as per the ministry.

