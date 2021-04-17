Left Menu

Kin of COVID-19 patients stand in long queue outside store in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Remdesivir doses

Family members of COVID-19 patients were seen standing in a long queue outside a medical store in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Remdesivir injection on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:13 IST
Visual from the store in Ghatkopar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Family members of COVID-19 patients were seen standing in a long queue outside a medical store in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Remdesivir injection on Saturday. People are witnessing difficulties in search of Remdesivir as the demand of the injection has been increasing day by day due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Ghanshyam who was standing in the queue since 7 am today said: "I was in search of the Remdesivir injection for three days for my father. I have searched many areas including Govandi and Vashi but could not find it. I am standing here since morning and the shop is not still open." Another person who came for the injection of his brother and sister-in-law also expressed concern about getting the drug.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

