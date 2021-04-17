Left Menu

Maha: Wardha firm gets licence to manufacture Remdesivir, says Gadkari

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:33 IST
Maha: Wardha firm gets licence to manufacture Remdesivir, says Gadkari
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said a firm in Wardha had received a licence to manufacture Remdesivir and this move would provide as much as 30,000 vials of the drug per day to Vidarbha and other districts in Maharashtra soon.

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, there is a reported shortage of Remdesivir injections, considered a key medicine in the treatment of the infection.

Gadkari and Nagpur mayor Dayashankar Tiwari were addressing reporters here.

The Union minister asked people in Nagpur to help with donations for ventilators and other medical equipment, and appealed to medical students, paramedics and retired health workers to come forward and render service so that the severity of the outbreak can be minimized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.4 mln

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, April 17 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcar...

Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, on Saturday, informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. The Ra. One actor too...

Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline receives 1500 calls mostly related to curfews, e-passes

Delhi Police on Saturday said that it received 1,500 calls on its COVID-19 helpline number, most of the calls on queries related to the curfews and issue of e-passes. The police also said that it made Remdesivir available for some people an...

Mirabai creates world record in clean and jerk, bags bronze in Asian Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu made a splendid return to the weightlifting arena, setting a new world record in clean and jerk while also bettering her own national record en route winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021