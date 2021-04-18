Left Menu

Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks help for beds, oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Terming the COVID-19 situation in the national capital as very serious, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking help for beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.Kejriwal also requested the prime minister for reserving at least 7000 central government hospital beds out of the 10000 in Delhi for COVID patients, and immediate supply of oxygen.The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:58 IST
Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks help for beds, oxygen for COVID-19 patients
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Terming the COVID-19 situation in the national capital as ''very serious'', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking help for beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal also requested the prime minister for reserving at least 7000 central government hospital beds out of the 10000 in Delhi for COVID patients and the immediate supply of oxygen.

''The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7000 out of 10,000 beds in Central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi,'' he wrote.

''We are making all efforts at our level. Your help is needed,'' he added. He thanked the prime minister for the 500 ICU beds being readied in Delhi by the DRDO and urged him to raise the number of these beds to 1000.

The Delhi government has received much support from the Centre during the pandemic so far, he said and hoped that the prime minister will help further by providing beds and oxygen for COVID patients Earlier in the day, the chief minister said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the national capital where over 25,500 new cases have been reported. Pointing out that the positivity rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, he said due to the fast pace in increase of COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kozhikode witnesses stringent restrictions on Sunday

After the Kozhikode administration announced stringent restrictions on Sunday, the city witnessed strict adherence to the orders. The roads were seen as empty, and only a few people were seen on the roads as essential shops remained open un...

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states: Manmohan Singh to PM.

Centre should tell COVID vaccine orders placed for next 6 months, how vaccines will be distributed to states Manmohan Singh to PM....

Maha:3 killed, 8 injured in fire at chemical firm in Ratnagiri

Three people were killed and eight others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical company in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district on Sunday morning, police said.The incident took place around 9.30 am in the unit located in Lote MIDC Maharas...

Alfred Molina to return as de-aged Otto Octavius in 'Spider Man: No Way Home'

Actor Alfred Molina has revealed that is he set to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man No Way Home, for which he will be de-aged. Otto Octavius or Doctor Octavius is the tentacled villain in the su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021