Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks help for beds, oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Terming the COVID-19 situation in the national capital as ''very serious'', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking help for beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal also requested the prime minister for reserving at least 7000 central government hospital beds out of the 10000 in Delhi for COVID patients and the immediate supply of oxygen.

''The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7000 out of 10,000 beds in Central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi,'' he wrote.

''We are making all efforts at our level. Your help is needed,'' he added. He thanked the prime minister for the 500 ICU beds being readied in Delhi by the DRDO and urged him to raise the number of these beds to 1000.

The Delhi government has received much support from the Centre during the pandemic so far, he said and hoped that the prime minister will help further by providing beds and oxygen for COVID patients Earlier in the day, the chief minister said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the national capital where over 25,500 new cases have been reported. Pointing out that the positivity rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, he said due to the fast pace in increase of COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are rapidly depleting in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)