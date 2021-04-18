Left Menu

As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:30 IST
As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore

The administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday refused to grant permission for marriage functions, the 'muhurat' for which begins from Monday as per the Hindu 'panchang' (religious calendar), in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

District Collector Manish Singh told PTI that such events cannot be allowed at this point of time since the number of cases was spiking severely in Indore, adding that the focus was on securing people's health.

Indore Hoteliers' Association president Sumit Suri said some 1,500 marriage functions were scheduled in hotels and halls in the city but most stand cancelled now, which may hit the business by over Rs 200 crore.

The caseload in Indore district is 89,317, including 1,047 deaths, and the struggle for beds in reputed hospitals as well as shortage of medical oxygen and key anti-viral drugs continued.

Indore is under corona curfew from April 12 to April 23 in view of the surge in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

Fighting between forces of Yemens internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.The increase in violence came over the pas...

Over 1.6 lakh challans issued for unauthorised parking in south Delhi from Jan-March

More than 1.63 lakh vehicles were prosecuted for unauthorised parking and 15,926 vehicles were towed away by traffic cranes in the posh areas of south Delhi in the first three months of 2021, the traffic police said on Sunday. As any as 61,...

Post-poll violence in Bengal's Dabgram-Phulbari seat

Post-poll violence has allegedly taken place in Dabgram-Phulbari assembly constituency in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, with both the TMC and the BJP claiming that its members were attacked by activists of the rival party.The alleged in...

Spanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons

A replica assault rifle, small arms, several gun barrels, two tasers and a machete were among the arsenal seized from a Spanish factory discovered to be producing 3D-printed weapons, police said on Sunday. Officers raided the illegal weapon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021