As season looms, no nod for wedding events in virus-hit Indore

The administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday refused to grant permission for marriage functions, the 'muhurat' for which begins from Monday as per the Hindu 'panchang' (religious calendar), in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

District Collector Manish Singh told PTI that such events cannot be allowed at this point of time since the number of cases was spiking severely in Indore, adding that the focus was on securing people's health.

Indore Hoteliers' Association president Sumit Suri said some 1,500 marriage functions were scheduled in hotels and halls in the city but most stand cancelled now, which may hit the business by over Rs 200 crore.

The caseload in Indore district is 89,317, including 1,047 deaths, and the struggle for beds in reputed hospitals as well as shortage of medical oxygen and key anti-viral drugs continued.

Indore is under corona curfew from April 12 to April 23 in view of the surge in cases.

