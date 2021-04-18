Left Menu

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Though we are adding new facilities and beds at regular intervals, it falls short against the demand as the inflow of coronavirus patients is much higher, Patel told reporters at civil hospital campus here.Requirement for beds and other healthcare facilities in the present situation is higher than the health department and administrations capacity.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations' capacity.

Patel, who handles the health portfolio, said though the state government is adding more facilities and beds at regular intervals to accommodate more patients, it fell short of demand.

''Over 9,000 new coronavirus cases are emerging in Gujarat every day. Though we are adding new facilities and beds at regular intervals, it falls short against the demand as the inflow of coronavirus patients is much higher,'' Patel told reporters at civil hospital campus here.

''Requirement for beds and other healthcare facilities in the present situation is higher than the health department and administration's capacity. In view of the spike in cases, we are adding more beds to accommodate the patients,'' he said.

Commenting on the long queue of ambulances carrying coronavirus patients outside the civil hospital, Patel said it is the government's obligation to save each and every patient turned away by other hospitals.

''Long queues happen because other hospitals refuse to admit patients. Such patients then come to us for treatment.

Such queues are not a pleasant sight, but it is our obligation to save each and every patient. Till they are admitted in the hospital, till they are in an ambulance, we try to keep them alive by giving oxygen,'' he added.

Gujarat reported as many as 9,541 coronavirus cases and 97 deaths on Saturday, the highest one- day case count and the death toll for the state since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

