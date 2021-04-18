Britain records 10 COVID deaths in a day, lowest since September

Ten people died in Britain in the space of 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19 within the previous 28 days, according to official data - the lowest number since Sept. 9, although reported deaths tend to fall at the weekend.

According to the data, 32.849 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, up from 32.693 million on Saturday, and 1,882 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, compared with 2,206 the previous day.

Also Read: Rallies planned across Britain against new protest law

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)