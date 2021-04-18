Bihar reports 8,690 new COVID-19 cases, 27 fresh fatalities

Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,24,117 on Sunday as 8,690 people tested positive for the infection, while 27 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,749, a health bulletin said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 2,290, followed by Gaya (753) and Saran (383), it said.

Patna also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at nine, followed by four in Bhagalpur.

A total of 3,460 more people have been cured of the disease, it said.

The state now has 44,700 active cases, while 2,77,667 people have been cured of the disease to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.5 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 1 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added.

