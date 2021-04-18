Left Menu

Fight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:04 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Sunday said the government should fight against the coronavirus and not with farmers and reiterated they will end the agitation only if their demands are met.

It also urged the government to set up vaccination centres at the farmers' protest sites, and provide necessary equipment and instructions to them for protection from the virus.

According to a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said when the pandemic is again on the rise, the central government should deal with this situation with immediate effect while worrying about the farmers and labourers which they had ''ignored'' when the lockdown was imposed last year. ''From Delhi's borders to other parts of the country, farmers' protests will end only when the demands of the farmers are met. The government should also make every effort for the health and social security of the migrant labourers so that they do not face any problem. If the government is really concerned with the farmers and labourers and the general public, then they should accept the demands of the farmers,'' the statement said.

''Farmers are already committing suicide by the exploitive policies of the governments. In this movement too, more than 375 farmers have died,'' the SKM claimed.

The SKM accused the BJP of being busy with ''spreading its own propaganda'' and said, ''Now, the government should accept the demands of the farmers. The government should fight COVID-19 and rising pandemic instead of fighting with the hardworking farmers and labourers.'' PTI AMP CK

