Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases from 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on April 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 15 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,510, while the death toll remained at 4,636. (Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

