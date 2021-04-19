Bombay HC directs Maha govt to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Nagpur

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections immediately to the city by 8 pm on Monday evening. The bench consisting of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Modak have issued immediate directions in suo moto to the state government after hearing the PIL filed by Dr Shishir Ramchandra Kolhe.

Advocate Tushar Mandlekar, the counsel for petitioner Dr Kolhe argued that the state government has made a discriminatory allocation of Remdesivir injections to the patients in Nagpur. On April 13 and April 18, there was no supply of Remdesivir injections in Nagpur. It was argued that the state government is deliberately not supplying the life-saving injection in Nagpur.

According to the state government treatment protocol, six injections are required to be given to every patient. The High Court has observed that such discriminatory attitude of state government needs to be corrected and directed the state government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections immediately by 8 pm on Monday evening through District Collector.

The court has also directed the Police Commissioner to deploy necessary staff near hospitals and pharmacies to avoid any untoward incident. The High Court has directed to set up dedicated COVID centres at IGMC, GMC and AIIMS considering a large number of patients approaching these Hospitals.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections. Maharashtra recorded 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

