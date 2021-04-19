Left Menu

Nepal reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:13 IST
Nepal reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal's COVID-19 infection tally advanced to 285,900 on Monday after 1,227 new cases were reported across the country, while the death toll reached 3,091 with eight more people succumbing to coronavirus.

Of the newly infected cases, 456 are females and 771 are males, according to the data provided by the health ministry.

Among the total cases that surfaced on Monday, Kathmandu district holds the highest number of new infections - 505. Lalitpur reported 97 cases whereas 32 new cases were reported from Bhaktapur.

Also, 255 people who were earlier infected with the virus have recovered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

As of Monday, 275,555 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate from the disease stands at 96.4 per cent. Nepal's active COVID-19 case count currently stands at 7,254, it said.

The nationwide death-toll has reached 3,091 with eight COVID-related fatalities reported on Monday.

According to the health ministry, 7,548 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 7,001 were PCR tests, while 547 were antigen tests. With this, a total of 2,352,502 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

