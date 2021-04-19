Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study -scientist

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study -scientistReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:20 IST
Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a lead developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday that the shot had proven itself 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment, based on data from 3.8 million people. The new effectiveness rate is higher than the 91.6% rate outlined in results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V and published in The Lancet medical journal earlier this year.
Using a database of people who received both doses of the vaccine, scientists at Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, which developed it, calculated a real-world effectiveness rate of 97.6%, Logunov said during a presentation for the Russian Academy of Sciences.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
