India to open up COVID-19 vaccines to over-18s from May 1

India will let all citizens aged over 18 get COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday as cases there surge to record highs.

Vaccine manufacturers will need to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price, the government said.

