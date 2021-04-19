India to open up COVID-19 vaccines to over-18s from May 1

India to open up COVID-19 vaccines to over-18s from May 1Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:38 IST
India will let all citizens aged over 18 get COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday as cases there surge to record highs.
Vaccine manufacturers will need to supply 50% of doses to the federal government and the rest to state governments and the open market at a pre-declared price, the government said.
