Left Menu

Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID resurgence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:12 IST
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID resurgence

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she has taken inputs from various industry chambers on concerns of India Inc as regards the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that the Centre will continue to work with state governments to save lives and livelihood.

She sought feedback from businesses to deal with the impact of the second COVID-19 wave on the country's economy.

It is to be noted that the economy contracted by a whopping 23.9 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the previous financial year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

''Spoke on telephone with each of the following business/Chamber leaders. Took their inputs on industry/Association related matters. Informed them that GoI at various levels from @PMOIndia is responding to #Covid management. Working together with states for lives and livelihoods,'' she said in a tweet.

The finance minister had interactions with heads of industry chambers including CII President Uday Kotak, Ficci President Uday Shankar and Assocham President Vineet Agarwal.

She also spoke to many business leaders like Tata Steel Managing Director T V Narendran, L&T Chairman A M Naik, TCS Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan and Hero Moto Corp Managing Director Pawan Munjal to take their feedback on situation arising out of surging COVID-19 cases and local containments.

Talking about telephonic conversation with the finance minister on April 18, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) President Sanjay Aggarwal said that she assured the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure adequate availability of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen, etc, across the nation. The finance minister also mentioned that urgent efforts are being made to increase Covid-19 vaccine production in the country and to arrange for imports also to vaccinate nation's population in the shortest time possible, Aggarwal said. ''The Union government emphasised that it is not going to impose any national lockdown which may harm the economy and that the states may impose lockdowns locally as needed,'' he said quoting the finance minister. Last week, the finance minister made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment to break the COVID-19 chain.

''Even with the second wave, we are very clear that we are not going in for lockdowns in a big way. We don't want to totally arrest the economy. The local level isolation of patients, or households which have people in quarantines are the methods through which the crisis will be handled, the second wave will be handled. There shall not be lockdown,'' Sitharaman had said.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Meanwhile, Delhi has announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city's health system being stretched to its limits.

In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was s...

2006 Mumbai train blasts convict dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur

A death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case, who was lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail, died due to coronavirus at a government hospital in the early hours of Monday, a prison official said.Kamal Ahamed Ansari 50, originally ...

Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccers governing body said on Monday. Ea...

Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end ''far away''

High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains far away, Russias delegate said Monday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021