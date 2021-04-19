Left Menu

The Uttarakhand government on Monday said it is fully prepared to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases, and told the people there was no need to panic. Over 15.95 lakh people have been inoculated in Uttarakhand so far, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:45 IST
No need to panic, govt ready to deal with rising coronavirus cases: U’khand health official

The Uttarakhand government on Monday said it is fully prepared to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases, and told the people there was no need to panic. There are 18,864 COVID-19 patients in the state out of whom 13,500 are in home-isolation and around 5,000 are under treatment at different hospitals and Covid care centres, Secretary in-charge of Health Pankaj Pandey told a press conference.

He said there are over 7,000 unoccupied isolation beds, over 2,500 oxygen beds, 363 ICU beds and 463 unutilised ventilators. Containment zones have been made in seven districts with the highest 44 in Dehradun, followed by 26 in Nainital, he said.

He also said there is no dearth of oxygen in the state as the three manufacturing plants in Dehradun, Roorkee and Kashipur are producing enough oxygen. A total of 1,88,900 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state so far, out of which 1.79 lakh are frontline workers. Over 15.95 lakh people have been inoculated in Uttarakhand so far, he said. , Claiming no paucity of vaccine, he said there are approximately 3 lakh doses available at present and the stock keeps getting replenished regularly. However, the official admitted that there is a shortage of the drug Remdesivir in the state as elsewhere in the country, but the state government is in touch with manufacturers and has already placed the before them the volume of its requirements. The official said there is no lack of preparedness to deal with any situation but appealed to people to comply with Covid appropriate-behaviour. Uttarakhand reported 2,160 cases Monday with Dehradun district reporting the maximum 649 cases followed by Haridwar with 461, Nainital with 322, Udham Singh Nagar with 224, Tehri with 142 and Pauri with 114. Twenty four others infected with the disease died.

