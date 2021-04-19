Maha health minister gets COVID-19 vaccine dose

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was on Monday administered COVID-19 vaccine.

Tope tweeted that he received the jab at the state-run JJ Hospital here.

The minister also urged all citizens above the age of 45 to get themselves vaccinated.

According to an official statement, Tope said that around 1.22 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Maharashtra till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)