PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:05 IST
Maha health minister gets COVID-19 vaccine dose
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was on Monday administered COVID-19 vaccine.

Tope tweeted that he received the jab at the state-run JJ Hospital here.

The minister also urged all citizens above the age of 45 to get themselves vaccinated.

According to an official statement, Tope said that around 1.22 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Maharashtra till now.

