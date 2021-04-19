Left Menu

Record 240 COVID deaths in Delhi; over 23k new cases

The number of active cases in the city increased to 76,887 from 74,941 the day before, the bulletin stated.The number of people under home isolation increased to 37,337 from 34,938 on Sunday, while that of containment zones mounted to 15,039 from 13,259 the day before, it said.Of the 18,231 beds available for coronavirus patients in Delhi, 3,016 are vacant, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:06 IST
Delhi on Monday recorded 240 deaths due to the coronavirus, highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last five days.

On Sunday, Delhi had witnessed the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate had shot up to 29.74 per cent.

Authorities had reported 161 deaths due to the disease a day ago.

On Saturday, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

The city witnessed 141 deaths on Friday and 112 on Thursday.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,77,146. The death toll stands at 12,361, according to the latest bulletin.

A total of 90,696 tests, including 68,778 RT-PCR tests and 21918 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 7.87 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city increased to 76,887 from 74,941 the day before, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 37,337 from 34,938 on Sunday, while that of containment zones mounted to 15,039 from 13,259 the day before, it said.

Of the 18,231 beds available for coronavirus patients in Delhi, 3,016 are vacant, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

