Left Menu

California counties at trial argue J&J, other drugmakers fueled opioid epidemic

Fidelma Fitzpatrick, the lawyer, told a California judge that Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie's Allergan unit needed to be held responsible for a drug crisis that only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her clients - the populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland - say those drugmakers should have to pay more than $50 billion to cover the costs of abating the public nuisance they created, plus penalties.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:21 IST
California counties at trial argue J&J, other drugmakers fueled opioid epidemic

Four drugmakers helped cause the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic and a "mountain" of pills to flood the country by deceptively marketing their drugs and downplaying their addictive risks, a lawyer for several California counties argued on Monday at the start of closely-watched trial. Fidelma Fitzpatrick, the lawyer, told a California judge that Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie's Allergan unit needed to be held responsible for a drug crisis that only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her clients - the populous Santa Clara, Los Angeles and Orange counties and the city of Oakland - say those drugmakers should have to pay more than $50 billion to cover the costs of abating the public nuisance they created, plus penalties. She told Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson that the case was about the companies' "deadly legacy" of trying to boost their profits by promoting opioid painkillers to treat chronic pain while aware of the deadly consequences of doing so.

"The evidence will show each of these companies, all of them, knew what would happen: that their opioids would cause the crushing burden of addiction, overdose and death that California and its people have experienced," Fitzpatrick said in her opening statement. Lawyers for the companies are expected to deliver their own arguments later on Monday in the non-jury trial, which is being conducted virtually through Zoom due to the pandemic. The drugmakers argue they acted appropriately and that they did not cause the national opioid crisis.

Opioids have resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 people from 1999 to 2019 in the United States, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 3,300 similar lawsuits are pending nationally over the opioid crisis. The only other case to go to trial in the opioid litigation resulted in the state of Oklahoma in 2019 winning a $465 million judgment against J&J, which is appealing.

Other cases are slated to go to trial in the coming months, creating new pressure for the companies to reach settlements. The nation's three largest drug distributors - McKesson Corp , AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc - and J&J have proposed paying a combined $26 billion to resolve the cases against them. The proposed deal has not been finalized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...

U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the departments new climate hub, disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John ...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccers governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this seasons Champions League semi-fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021