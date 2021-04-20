COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The order issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), entailing new restrictions on certain outlets, will come into force on April 20 and remain valid till April 30.

It said grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, roadside carts, meat shops and seeds and fertiliser establishments can operate only from 7 am to 11 am.

Milk stores and fruit shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 11 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the civic body said.

Earlier, all these outlets and shops were allowed to function from 8 am to 4 pm.

Restrictions on other establishments and shops will continue as per a Maharashtra government notification issued last week when the state administration imposed tough measures on people's movement and non-essential activities to stem the spread of COVID-19, the NMC said.

On Monday, Nagpur district reported 6,364 new COVID-19 cases, while 113 patients died, which is the highest toll in a single day so far, a health department official said.

Earlier in the day, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said the COVID-19 pandemic in Nagpur has probably entered the ''community spread'' phase which is a very dangerous and serious situation.

