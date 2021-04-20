Left Menu

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:52 IST
COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The order issued by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), entailing new restrictions on certain outlets, will come into force on April 20 and remain valid till April 30.

It said grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, roadside carts, meat shops and seeds and fertiliser establishments can operate only from 7 am to 11 am.

Milk stores and fruit shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 11 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the civic body said.

Earlier, all these outlets and shops were allowed to function from 8 am to 4 pm.

Restrictions on other establishments and shops will continue as per a Maharashtra government notification issued last week when the state administration imposed tough measures on people's movement and non-essential activities to stem the spread of COVID-19, the NMC said.

On Monday, Nagpur district reported 6,364 new COVID-19 cases, while 113 patients died, which is the highest toll in a single day so far, a health department official said.

Earlier in the day, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said the COVID-19 pandemic in Nagpur has probably entered the ''community spread'' phase which is a very dangerous and serious situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021