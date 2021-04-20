Left Menu

Delhi govt to ramp up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Around 2,700 beds will be added at different hospitals and facilities in the national capital in the next few days for COVID-19 patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

''In 2.5 weeks, bed count has gone up by 3 times here. 2,700 more beds will be arranged in next few days. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering in home isolation. I urge those who need hospitals to check app beforehand for bed availability and then proceed further,'' Sisodia said at an online press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit. The city on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

