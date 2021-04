BRIEF-France injected 2.5 mln COVID vaccine jabs last week - health ministry

French health ministry said on Tuesday: * 2.5 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES WERE INJECTED IN FRANCE LAST WEEK

* THERE HAS BEEN A 73% TAKE-UP RATE OF ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE IN CITIES WHERE THE VACCINE HAS BEEN DELIVERED * PFIZER COVID VACCINE TAKE-UP RATE STOOD AT 91% AS OF APRIL 18 (Paris newsroom)

